MADISON (WKOW) - April's full moon the other night is a 'pink' supermoon.

The moon was its fullest Monday, a couple of hours before midnight. Even though it was labeled the 'pink' moon, the color didn't change.

Viewers captured pictures of the bright moon, as seen below.

For any pictures of the 'pink' moon or other weather related shot, e-mail connect@wkow.com