Tanker spills oil off Chinese port after collision

BEIJING (AP) — China’s maritime safety agency says a tanker has spilled oil into the sea off one of the country’s busiest ports after a collision with another vessel. The agency says the A Symphony is anchored off Qingdao, southeast of Beijing. The tanker’s manager said it was struck by a bulk carrier, the Sea Justice, which caused oil to spill into the ocean. Other ships were ordered to stay at least 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometers) away, but the safety agency gave no details of damage or how much oil was spilled.