Toyota acquires Lyft’s self-driving unit for $500 million

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for $500 million, in a move that underlines the Japanese automaker’s ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried out by Woven Planet Holdings, a Toyota subsidiary that began business in January and focuses on innovations and investment in projects such as “smart cities,” robotics and automated driving. The Woven Planet project will bring together an international team of engineers and researchers in mobility services, as well as bring together the software and sensor assets and automated driving systems, according to Toyota.