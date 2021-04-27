Unmanned helicopter crashes into US Navy ship, damaging hull

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An unmanned helicopter has crashed into the side of a U.S. Navy ship. Officials said Tuesday that no one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston. The helicopter crashed about 3:40 p.m. Monday shortly after taking off from the San Diego-based Littoral Combat Ship during routine operations in the western Pacific ocean. The Navy says the ship’s safety net was damaged, as was an area above the waterline. The ship continued its operations. The cause of the crash is under investigation.