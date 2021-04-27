US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country. The department announced on Tuesday that it had instructed all personnel to depart unless their jobs require them to be physically located in Afghanistan. The order was not specific as to the number of people affected, and the top diplomat at the embassy said it would affect only a small number, but it went well beyond the usual curtailment of staffers for security and safety reasons. The order came as the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan told lawmakers that it no longer makes sense to continue the 20-year deployment of American troops there.