Wisconsin defense’s mission: Produce more turnovers, sacks

Wisconsin’s defense believes it still has plenty of room for improvement after a season in which it gave up fewer yards and points per game than nearly every other team in the nation. That improvement could start by making more game-changing plays. Wisconsin forced just eight turnovers in six regular-season games last year before intercepting four passes in a Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over Wake Forest. Wisconsin ranked 10th out of 14 Big Ten teams in sacks per game and 12th in tackles for loss per game last year.