18 months after collapse, a New Orleans street reopens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are marking the return of two-way traffic to a major New Orleans thoroughfare. Canal Street had been closed both ways for more than a year at the site of the October 2019 collapse of a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter. Traffic flowing toward the Mississippi River returned four months ago. At a Wednesday news conference, Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrated the recent reopening of a lane bound away from the river, toward Lake Pontchartrain. Clearing the area where three workers died has been a process complicated by litigation, an active 2020 hurricane season and the coronavirus pandemic.