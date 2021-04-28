Police video shows California man died after police held him

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in the Northern California city of Alameda have released nearly an hour of video showing officers pinning a man to the ground during an arrest that ended in his death. The body camera footage released Tuesday shows officers confronting 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez, who appeared to be drunk in a park on April 19. The video shows officers pinning him face down for about five minutes, sometimes planting a knee or elbow on his neck or back. He stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital. His family contends Gonzalez was killed by excessive force and that officers escalated a peaceful situation. Three investigations are under way.