Apple profit soars in latest quarter on higher iPhone sales

Demand for the iPhone led Apple’s profits to more than double in the January-March period as the tech giant continued to capitalize on smartphone addiction. Profit and revenue topped analyst expectations. The iPhone, Apple’s crown jewel, hadn’t been selling quite as well in the past few years as people held on to their existing models for longer. But the release of four iPhone 12 models last fall appears to have unleashed purchases. Sales of the iPhone climbed 66% on top of a holiday-season quarter when iPhone sales jumped 17%. The stock rose 3% in aftermarket trading.