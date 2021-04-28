Boys and Girls Clubs host first vaccine clinic after J&J pause lifts

MADISON (WKOW) -- After the federal government recommended ending the pause on administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will resume its open vaccine clinics May 1.

According to a news release from club spokesperson Shelby Christie, the clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon at 1740 Northport Drive in Madison. The clinic is open to anyone age 18 and up, and sign-up is available here.

The Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and UW School of Pharmacy will provide volunteers.

The group said that their clinic would "increase access [to the vaccine] and eliminate barriers."