California man guilty in $100M Afghanistan fraud scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has pleaded guilty in a scheme to bilk the Afghanistan government out of more than $100 million with a phony bid to build an electric grid. The U.S. attorney’s office says Saed Amiri of Granite Bay pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say in 2015 and 2016 he submitted a bid for a U.S.-funded contract to build five power substations in Afghanistan. Authorities say he submitted phony documents to support a claim that his Afghanistan company had previous substation construction experience. Amiri later withdrew the bid after it came under additional scrutiny.