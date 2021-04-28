California man held for allegedly starting deadly wildfire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with killing a woman in Northern California has been arrested on suspicion of setting a fire to cover up the crime that spread and killed two other people. Solano County authorities say Victor Serriteno was booked Wednesday after an eight-month-long criminal investigation. He is expected to face new charges of arson and murder for the deaths of the people who died in the Markley Fire last August. Authorities say they believe Serriteno set the fire to cover up his murder of Priscilla Castro during a date. The wildfire erupted two days after Castro vanished. Serriteno has pleaded not guilty to that killing.