China criticizes Japan over Fukushima treated water release

BEIJING (AP) — China has renewed its criticism of Japan’s decision to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called the decision to release the water over the next two years a money-saving measure that is “extremely irresponsible.” Zhao also rejected Japanese complaints over a tweet he earlier sent criticizing Japan’s decision with a picture of a famous Japanese print of a massive wave, saying it was hypocritical of Japan not to allow others to criticize when it had failed to consider the concerns of its neighbors.