China launches core module for permanent space station

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched the core module for its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long-term. The Tianhe module blasted into space Thursday atop a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan on the first of 11 missions necessary to complete construction, provision the station and send up a three-person crew by the end of next year. The astronauts will live on the station for six months at a time. China’s space program has also recently brought back the first new lunar samples in more than 40 years and expects to land a probe and rover on the Mars surface later next month.