Chinese companies considers mixing vaccines, booster shots

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese vaccine makers are looking at mixing their jabs and whether a booster shot could help better protect against COVID-19. Sinovac and Sinopharm, the two manufacturers that combined have exported hundreds of millions of doses all over the world, say they’re are considering combining their vaccines with those from other companies. Earlier this month, the head of China’s Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu, said that current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus and mixing them is among strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness. Gao later tried to walk back his comments, saying he was talking in general about improving vaccine efficacy. Sinopharm says its vaccines are 79% and 72% effective, respectively. Sinovac is said to have a 50% efficacy rate.