Cooler temperatures return the rest of the work week

MADISON (WKOW) - After our warmest day of the year, milder conditions move in for the next few days.

SET UP

A weather system passed through central Wisconsin last night bringing a round of storms. Now, the front has moved south of our region, ushering in cooler air from the north and northeast.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and milder with highs in the mid 60s. A stray shower is possible, but the majority of us stay completely dry.

TONIGHT

Just a few passing showers possible, mainly for areas closer to the Illinois border. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and becoming a bit breezy with winds from the northwest and highs in the mid 60s again. Isolated showers are possible, but there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day.

Spotty, mainly light rain chances through Thursdsday

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal with temperatures in the low 60s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny, breezy wind winds from the southwest and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances increase Sunday night.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy and milder with highs in the mid 60s and widespread shower activity possible.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible and temperatures in the low 60s.