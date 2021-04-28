Evers signs bill requiring genocide education for Wisconsin students

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Wednesday requiring the Holocaust and other genocides to be taught in Wisconsin schools.

According to a news release from Evers' office, Evers signed the bill at the headquarters of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. The bill, now Wisconsin Act 30, requires the state superintendent to incorporate the Holocaust into the state's model curriculum.

The bill also requires private schools to provide lessons about these historical atrocities at least once in middle school and again in high school.

“This bill will affect generations of kids in our state and bring increased awareness, and recognition in our schools to the tragedies of the Holocaust, the pervasiveness of anti-Semitism to this day, and hopefully cultivate a generation that is more compassionate, more empathetic, and more inclusive,” said Gov. Evers.