Finance committee holds virtual state budget hearing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wednesday likely marked the first time in state history lawmakers had a hard time hearing someone testify during a budget hearing because their dog was barking incessantly in the background.

Such was the case when the Joint Finance Committee held its final public budget hearing Wednesday at the State Capitol.

While lawmakers sat in their familiar hearing room, the public got to share its thoughts over video during the one virtual hearing allowed in this two-year budget cycle.

The committee had previously held in-person hearings in Whitewater, Rhinelander and Menonomie.

More than 200 people registered to comment in the virtual format within 20 minutes of registration opening last week according to Democrats on the committee, who used the flood of registrations to request a second virtual hearing.

The hearing Wednesday highlighted the broad and diverse concerns Wisconsinites have as they look at how their priorities are funded in Gov. Tony Evers' proposed $90 billion two-year budget.

Denise Jess from the Wisconsin Council for the Blind called on lawmakers to support increased transit opportunities, particularly for people with disabilities. She noted nearly a third of the state's residents do not drive.

Barbie Jackson from the MOSES Racial Justice for All Children task force called on the powerful budget committee to keep Evers' proposed $47 million in spending on school mental health programs.

Janet Zander from the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network prioritized lowering prescription drug costs and programs that can minimize the risk of deadly falls in seniors' homes.

Katherine Walton, a nurse at UW Hospital, said the budget should adequately fund equipment for medical workers, noting some staff members at UW Hospital had to use single-use masks for a week early in the pandemic.

The committee had previously held its three in-person meetings. Should co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) decline to hold a second virtual hearing, they'll begin the process of re-writing the governor's budget.

Born and Marklein have both criticized the budget and its increased spending. Born had previously noted another unique challenge of this budget cycle is waiting to parse how states can spend the $3.2 billion it is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Evers said Tuesday he had a call with the federal government to learn more about those rules. He added he will announce his plans for spending that money in the coming weeks after previously vetoing 11 GOP bills that would've directed most of that spending.