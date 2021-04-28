Guests flock to Dutch cafe terraces as lockdown eases

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch customers eager for their first drink of coffee or something stronger at a cafe terrace have flocked to outdoor seating as the Netherlands’ lockdown eased. The country on Wednesday became the latest European nation to begin cautiously relaxing its lockdown even as infection rates and intensive care occupancy remain stubbornly high. The Dutch follow Italy, Greece, France and other European nations in moving to reopen society and edge away from economically crippling lockdowns in the coming weeks.