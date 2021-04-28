Skip to Content

Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship

5:00 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship. The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us. The effort kicks off with a $1.5 million television and digital ad campaign from We Are Home and a $1 million ad buy from America’s Voice and Care in Action. The details of the effort were shared first with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Associated Press

