Japan utility gets OK to restart 3 old nuclear reactors
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese utility has received local consent to restart three aging nuclear reactors, clearing the final hurdle needed to put them back online and help meet the country’s ambitious carbon emissions reduction target. Kansai Electric Power Co. says it received approval from Fukui prefecture, home to the three reactors, which have all operated more than 40 years. The economy and industry minister welcomed the decision, saying it will contribute to carbon emissions reduction.