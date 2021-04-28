Just a few shower chances, fairly seasonal temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - After yesterday's warmest day of the year so far with a high of 80 degrees, today is a bit more cooler/seasonal.

This is the start of a trend that continues up until the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies to start take a turn to partly sunny this afternoon.

A slow warmup to the 60s today, with highs ending low-to-mid 60s.

There are just a couple of chances for showers, very scattered if any, throughout this week. Another shot of showers for Madison is likely Thursday late-afternoon, early evening.

Any shower chance will be brief, mainly dry days are ahead.

As mentioned, temperatures take a bit of a turn.

Highs in the 60s are likely to continue up until this weekend, which is when the 70s return. Highs in the mid-70s are likely Saturday and Sunday.

Friday and Saturday both look to be great days, with times of sunshine!

Another shower chance arrives Sunday overnight into Monday, with Monday likely being a bit rainy. The wettest on the whole 7-day forecast.