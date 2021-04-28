Moldova’s president calls early election for July 11

BUCHAREST (AP) — Moldova’s Constitutional Court has canceled a state of emergency introduced to combat COVID-19 infections, enabling President Maia Sandu to dissolve parliament and call for an early election on July 11. Sandu said Wednesday after the court’s ruling that “through this decision we have paved the way for citizens to be able to choose a new Parliament that will serve the interests of the country and the people.” In March, Moldova’s parliament voted to introduce a 60-day state of emergency in order to combat rising COVID-19 infections, which blocked the pro-Western president in calling for an early election.