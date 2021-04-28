Rate of infection for Wisconsinites with complete COVID-19 vaccination doses: .03%

MADISON (WKOW) - Data released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows .03% of people who have received completed doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin have nonetheless tested positive for the infection - what's called a "breakthrough" infection.



That percentage represents people who have had both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer injections or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and still contracted COVID-19.

That’s higher than the 0.008% of breakthrough cases of fully immunized Americans reported last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHS Spokesperson Jennifer Miller said Wisconsin's percentage is based on 605 Wisconsin cases since mid-January found in people at least two weeks after they were fully immunized.

“With such a small percentage of breakthrough cases, but with COVID-19 still active in our state, we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated with one of the three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines available,” Miller said.

Miller said the vaccines prevent disease and reduce serious illness and death. “Plus, much like the flu vaccine, people who do become sick after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine tend to have milder symptoms,” she says.

"The vast majority of these, in fact, are either asymptomatic people...or people with very mild symptoms," said UW Health Immunization Program Medical Director Dr. James Conway.

Conway said Wisconsin's breakthrough infection rate indicates vaccine efficacy is at 99.97%.

"What that means to me is that the vaccines are actually outperforming what we expected," Conway said. "The protection against disease is a combination of your immune response to the vaccine plus whatever you're doing to mitigate your circumstances," Conway says.

But Conway and other health officials say the cases also serve as a reminder that people should keep taking coronavirus precautions even if fully vaccinated, especially given that more contagious variants are circulating. Conway says some breakthrough infections have led to hospitalizations and "...nationally a couple of people that have been vaccinated have died."

Miller told The Wisconsin State Journal in approximately half of Wisconsin’s breakthrough cases, those infected reported no symptoms. Miller tells the newspaper breakthrough cases have occurred with each of the three vaccines and in all Wisconsin counties. She added in her comments to The Wisconsin State Journal about 66% are female, about 40% are ages 65 and older and 25% are ages 18 to 40.

Conway told the newspaper one or more vaccines may be authorized for children ages 12 to 15 by midsummer and for younger children by early next year, which could prove key to fully ending the pandemic. Currently, no vaccine is available for those under 16, who make up about 20% of the state population.

“We’re going to need to have broad offering of vaccine in all age groups across the county to be able to get this shut down once and for all so that we can get back to whatever a new normal is going to look like,” Conway told The Wisconsin State Journal.

Conway told 27 News he suspects breakthrough infections may also correlate statistically with people with compromised immune systems.

