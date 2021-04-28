Rock County recommends resuming administration of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After the FDA completed a thorough review of the risks of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Rock County health officials now recommend giving it to patients once more.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

According to a news release from Rock County health officer Katrina Harwood, the FDA only detected 15 total cases of the rare blood clots that prompted the pause. The condition, thrombocytopenia syndrome, occurs most in women under 50.

However, Harwood said the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any adverse effects.