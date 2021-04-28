Russian FM: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says that the relations with the United States are now even worse than during the Cold War times because of a lack of mutual respect. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that Moscow stands ready to normalize ties with Washington, but warned that the U.S. should stop posturing as a “sovereign” rallying its allies against Russia and China. He warned that if the U.S. shuns a mutually respectful dialogue on the basis of a balance of interests, “we would live in conditions of a ‘Cold War’ or worse,” noting that despite the high tensions during the Cold War, there was a mutual respect that is missing now.