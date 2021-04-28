Saris uses electric cargo bikes to move donations for Feeding Hope Food Drive

Text 'donate' to 786-789-2447

Donate online at cacscw.org HERE.

For a complete list of food drive locations, click HERE.

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The folks at Saris in Fitchburg are helping out with the Feeding Hope Food Drive, and they are doing so with a mind on the environment.

They are using electric cargo bikes to pick up food at donation sites throughout Dane County.

The food will then be transported to the Community Action Coalition for storage and distribution.

"These bikes are workhorses. They are meant to transport goods, very heavy pieces of equipment, they can take 661 pounds. So they're a rugged outdoor use bike," said Patricia Kapinos, Saris Cycling Group.

You have plenty of time to drop off food donations. Our food drive goes until May 31.