SC Sen. Scott seeks to credit GOP for ‘joyful springtime’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Tim Scott is crediting former President Donald Trump and fellow members of the GOP with creating what he calls “a joyful springtime for our nation.”

Scott gives that nod to Trump and the party as part of his prepared remarks on behalf of Republicans in response to President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress.

Biden is striking an optimistic tone in excerpts released ahead of his speech, declaring that the U.S. is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity.”

But Scott's remarks indicate his is ascribing the turnaround to the GOP.