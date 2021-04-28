Seven Italian Red Brigades members arrested in France

PARIS (AP) — The French presidency says that seven Italian former members of the Red Brigades have been arrested in France. The Red Brigades was a left-wing domestic terrorism group active in the 1970s and 1980s. The Wednesday morning arrests come after Italian arrest warrants were issued for “acts of terrorism,” the statement said. French police are searching for three others who were not at home. The French presidency said the communication to French prosecutors of the arrest warrants from the Italian government follows “important bilateral work” to prepare for the arrests, which led to focus on “the more serious crimes.” It did not provide details.