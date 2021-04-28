South Africa resumes giving J&J jabs to health care workers

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has resumed giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to health care workers after a more than two-week pause in the use of the only vaccine in the country. The country restarted its drive to inoculate its 1.2 million health care workers with the J&J vaccines, as part of a large-scale study. South Africa suspended its use of the J&J vaccine on April 13 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that it might be linked to rare blood clots. The country’s drug regulatory body determined that the vaccine is safe and Cabinet approved resuming its use.