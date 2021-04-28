Syttende Mai set to return to Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- After cancelling the 2020 festivities thanks to COVID-19, the Norwegian cultural festival Syttende Mai will return to Stoughton.

According to a news release from the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, Syttende Mai, which means May 17 in Norwegian, will run May 14-16. The holiday celebrates Norway's National Constitution Day, the 68th time Stoughton has held the festivities.

Stoughton's Syttende Mai celebrations include a quilt show, traditional Norwegian dance, a 20-mile run, the Strongman-Viking competition and a wide array of Norwegian food.

The weekend ends with the annual Norwegian Parade at 1 p.m. May 16, followed by the Stoughton High School Norwegian dancers.

“We have a great team of volunteers that take pride in the festival and make the best it can be year to year”, said Callie LaPoint, Events and Visitor Services Manager of the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce. “Without our local sponsors and community, this festival just wouldn’t be the same.”