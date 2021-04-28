Technical colleges look forward to learning more about Biden’s plan for free community college

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Technical College System says it looks forward to learning more about President Joe Biden's plan to provide two years of free community college.

The proposal is part of the president's American Families plan.

The Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) sent the following statement to 27 News about the Biden plan:

The WTCS Board consistently focuses on maintaining affordability for students. This includes prioritizing low tuition with minimal increases and the consistent pursuit of expanded need-based financial aid funding. Based on the strength of their employer and community connections, our 16 colleges are also able to offer generous student scholarships, including a majority with privately funded “Promise” programs. We have found this to be a consistent, sustainable structure for offering technical college education at no-cost for students with limited means.

We share the President’s commitment to making technical college education accessible and affordable for all students. Given the complexities of a national approach, we look forward to learning additional details of his proposal.

