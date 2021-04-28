UW announces openings for community vaccines

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced "thousands" of open appointments for vaccines Wednesday, as the state looks to continue a strong vaccine rollout.

According to the university website, the clinic currently has supply of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the Nicholas Recreation Center on W. Dayton Street.

"The university is committed to distributing vaccines to our community equitably, safely and effectively. All individuals are encouraged to seek the vaccine as they become eligible, though the vaccine is not currently mandatory," UW said on the webpage.

You can sign up for the vaccine here.