‘We want to be a good neighbor’: Donation sites to help food pantries in Sauk County

Text the word 'donate' to 786-789-2447

Donate online at cacscw.org HERE.

For a complete list of food drive locations, click HERE.

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The generosity of southern Wisconsin will go a long way in helping people in need in communities across the WKOW viewing area.

Our 27 News Feeding Hope Text-a-Thon and Food Drive partnership with Community Action Coalition and the Salvation Army is bringing in donations for 120 food pantries, including a dozen in Sauk County.

Volunteers say the need is significant. Those pantries in Sauk County serve roughly 10,000 people every month.

"A lot of times, rural communities face a harder time of getting to people in the smaller towns," said Salvation Army volunteer Sandy Deich. "I think we do a good job of bringing people in all throughout the community. There's 12 different food pantries. And what we do is try to help make sure they're interconnected and make sure the information is available to people who are looking, or maybe need the referral."

Donations dropped off at Festival Foods in Baraboo through the end of May will stay in that community, going to the Baraboo Food Pantry.

The pantry gives out food and other essentials like soap and diapers to about 700 people a month.

Festival Foods in Baraboo is one of 27 sites across southern Wisconsin collecting donations.

"We want to be a good neighbor, so therefore we do as much as we can in the community," said HR manager Ashley Gjorgjiev. "If you are able to help out in any way, big or small, it all makes a difference. One person can make such a big difference."

You can pick something up at one of the donation sites or bring a nonperishable food from home to donate. Just make sure to check the expiration date.