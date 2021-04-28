Wisconsin defense’s mission: Produce more turnovers, sacks

Wisconsin’s defense believes it still has plenty of room for improvement after a season in which it gave up fewer yards and points per game than nearly every other team in the nation.

That improvement could start by making more game-changing plays.

Wisconsin forced just eight turnovers in six regular-season games last year before intercepting four passes in a Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Wake Forest.

Wisconsin ranked 10th out of 14 Big Ten teams in sacks per game and 12th in tackles for loss per game last year.

By STEVE MEGARGEE