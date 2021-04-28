Wisconsin expands Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program

MADISON (WKOW) -- As workers continue to suffer the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic response, Wisconsin announced an expansion of the federal PUA program to help affected workers.

According to a news release from the Department of Workforce Development, this expansion will give benefits to up to 28,000 people who had been denied the expanded benefits previously.

"This expansion by the Biden administration recognizes that people should not have to choose between paying their bills and keeping their families safe. We know thousands of Wisconsinites, many of whom have pre-existing conditions, did not feel safe returning to work as the pandemic swept across our state if their employers chose not to enforce safety precautions," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in the release.

The expanded benefits apply to people who left work at an employer that does not follow COVID-19 regulations, people who work in education who have lost work, partially or fully and people whose hours were reduced or eliminated due to COVID-19, such as restaurant servers.

Anyone who applied for PUA by Dec. 27, 2020 is eligible for backdating the added benefits.