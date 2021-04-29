A look at what’s next in the release of 2020 census data

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There were some genuine surprises in the first batch of data from the nation’s 2020 head count released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The state population counts of every resident were just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming later. More detailed data on households’ racial, ethnic and gender makeup, whether they rent or own their homes, and how everybody is related in their homes, is coming out in August and September. The Census Bureau also must figure out how to implement a new, controversial statistical technique for protecting the privacy of people who participated in the 2020 census.