Benches built for outdoor learning at Madison middle school

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the weather gets nicer, many of us are looking for ways to get outside more.

Students and staff at Cherokee Heights Middle School in Madison will be able to do that during class. Some students, staff and members of the school's parent teacher organization built about 40 benches, so teachers could have the option of moving class outside.

"Everyone's excited about them," said health teacher Ben Anderson. "And then, you know, this is our first week back with the full school. So this is brand new for every student just like the staff."

The school says it wants to incorporate all of the different voices in the school, so it's having clubs and eighth grade students paint the benches.