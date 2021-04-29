The Bodega Returns to Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) - After being cancelled for safety reasons in 2020, the popular market is returning in 2021.

The first Bodega of the 2021 season will be held Thursday, April 29 from 4-8 p.m. with three other events expected, however their dates are to be determined.

2021 marks the fourth season the Bodega has been at Breese Stevens Field; like years past, the Bodega offers an area where local vendors and food trucks can sell their products.

This year, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there have been some changes made to the Bodega including more social distancing as well as a limited capacity. Masks are encouraged.

On their website, over 50 vendors have signed up for the 2021 season. If you are a vendor and would like to apply for a spot, you can here or by emailing Tryg Chinander at tryg@breesestevensfield.com. You can also find a full list of the vendors here.