China says US increasing military activity directed at it

BEIJING (AP) — China says activity by U.S. military ships and surveillance planes directed toward it has increased significantly under the Biden administration. The Defense Ministry says the Navy destroyer USS Mustin recently conducted close-in observation of a Chinese aircraft carrier and its battle group which it says seriously interfered with the Chinese side’s training activities and threatened the safety of navigation and personnel on both sides. China says activity by U.S. warships was up 20% and by planes 40% in Chinese-claimed waters since Biden took office. China recently marked the 20th anniversary of the collision between a U.S. surveillance plane and a Chinese fighter that killed the Chinese pilot.