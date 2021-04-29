Cuomo mulls suing over census, but fight could be tricky

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There’s no easy path for New York to win a fight with the U.S. Census over its loss of a Congressional seat, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he’s looking at “legal options” to challenge his state’s apparently narrow loss. New York’s governor didn’t spell out what legal actions he is considering, but said he thinks New York’s loss of a seat could be chalked up to a “minor” counting mistake. A census expert estimated Monday that 89 more people could have kept New York from losing its congressional seat, if no other states counted any more people.