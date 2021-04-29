Flooding and mudslides add to St. Vincent’s volcano woes

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — Heavy rains have poured down on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, causing flooding and mudslides that damaged some homes and further battered areas already burdened by heavy ashfall from eruptions of La Soufriere volcano. Authorities say there have been no reports of deaths or injuries as the storm deluged the Caribbean nation Thursday, with some areas receiving from 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.5 centimeters) of rain. Forecasters warns that an additional 2 inches (5 centimeters) were possible over the next 24 hours. There are reports of caved-in roofs and some structures wrecked by landslides and flooding in rural areas, and authorities say bridges also have sustained damage.