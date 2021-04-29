Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative

Free beer, pot and doughnuts. Savings bonds. A chance to win an all-terrain vehicle. Places around the U.S. are offering incentives to try to energize the nation’s slowing vaccination drive and get reluctant Americans to roll up their sleeves. These relatively small corporate promotion efforts have been accompanied by more serious and far-reaching efforts by officials in cities such as Detroit, where they’re going door-to-door. Public health officials say the efforts are crucial to reach people who haven’t been vaccinated yet — whether they’re hesitant or have had trouble making an appointment and getting to a vaccination site.