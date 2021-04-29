Greece: All adults can receive COVID-19 vaccines by end June

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s health minister says any adult who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so by the end of June, as the country ramps up its vaccination drive. Vassilis Kikilias said the country would to be carrying out 100,000 vaccinations daily as of May 5, and that “any adult who wishes to” will be able to receive a vaccine by June 30. The country of about 11 million people has so far administered just over 3 million vaccines. More than 2 million of those are first doses, while just over 910,000 people have been fully vaccinated. This week it opened its booking system for those aged 30-44 for access to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which proved less popular with older age groups.