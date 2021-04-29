Green Bay Packers select CB Stokes with first round pick in NFL Draft

(WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia Cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The junior had 4 interceptions in 2020, which tied for 8th best in NCAA.

The selection fills a need the Packers had in the secondary.

Cornerback Kevin King struggled in the NFC Championship game last season. The 25-year-old was brought back on a one year deal.

Now, the Packers may have a long term solution to pair with their number 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander.