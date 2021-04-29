Hamas rejects idea of postponing Palestinian elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Islamic militant group Hamas has rejected the idea of postponing Palestinian elections ahead of a meeting with factional leaders. President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party is expected to push for a delay, citing a dispute with Israel over voting in east Jerusalem. Hamas is expected to perform well in the May 22 parliamentary elections because of widening divisions within Fatah. Seizing on the sensitive issue of voting in east Jerusalem could offer a pretext for Abbas to call off the first Palestinians elections in 15 years. Israel has not said whether it will allow voting in east Jerusalem but has expressed concern about Hamas’ growing strength.