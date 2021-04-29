Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ordered the government to explain why it flashes light into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell every 15 minutes overnight, an action her lawyers say may have resulted in a bruise over one eye. Judge Alison J. Nathan issued the order Thursday after a lawyer for Maxwell complained that guards threatened to punish her client after Maxwell was unable to explain a bruise above one eye. The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, says the 59-year-old Maxwell may have gotten it as she tries to shield her eyes from the light that awakens her. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges alleging she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.