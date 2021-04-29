Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan trade blame for cross-border shelling

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have traded blame for cross-border shelling and clashes that have injured more than a dozen people in the latest outburst of tensions between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbors. Kyrgyzstan’s National Security Committee said Thursday that Tajik troops fired mortar shells and machine guns near a water reservoir in the village of Kok-Tash in the western Batken region near the border with Tajikistan. In footage released by Kyrgyz media outlets, Kyrgyz men were seen taking cover as automatic gunfire rang out. A large part of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border has remained unmarked, fueling sporadic disputes over water, land and pastures that have occasionally shifted into violent clashes.