Man arrested in Madison after damaging car with large chain

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department arrested a man Wednesday night after a disturbance in a downtown intersection.

Police said Roger W. Jones, 31, struck and damaged a vehicle with a large chain used for towing other vehicles.

When officers got to the scene at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and South Paterson Street around 9:30 p.m., Jones was confrontational and did not comply with authorities.

MPD said he was "subdued" by the use of an electronic control device.

Jones was taken to the Dane County Jail n tentative charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting.