Mayor joins critics of Mifflin block party during pandemic, defends police

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway joins a growing chorus of criticism of the staging of the annual, Mifflin Street Block party during a pandemic, with concerns over possible COVID-19 virus spread and property damage part of the party's aftermath.



"I just am consistently frustrated with the Mifflin St. Block Party. And I think it's particularly in a pandemic, just highly irresponsible of the folks that were hosting that were allowing folks to come into their properties, their apartments, and it's just really disappointing to see such bad behavior," Rhodes-Conway said Thursday.



"And I know that there are folks in the community that were upset about the way the event was policed or not," Rhodes-Conway says.



Representative Francesca Hong (D-Madison) and several other area leaders said the largely hands-off approach by police assigned to the block party of largely, white party goers was in contrast to the use of tear gas and other tactics with Black Lives Matter protesters last summer. And some community activists and victims of having their car windshields smashed during the crowded, Saturday party maintained officers simply looked on.

Rhodes-Conway flags neither tactics nor the party's make up as influencing police approach.



"What I saw was fairly consistent of the approach that our police department takes,' Rhodes-Conway says.



" I understand that they are pursuing multiple folks for bad behavior," Rhodes-Conway says. "And I know that there's some action there and probably more to come."

Police Spokesperson Michael Maloy says there's yet to be any citations, arrests or referrals to prosecutors in connection with thousands of dollars in damage to at least three vehicles at the party scene.

Cell phone video shows one person standing on top of an SUV and stomping on and cracking the vehicle's windshield.



And according to The Capital Times, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told a community meeting Tuesday the police response was influenced by the density of a crowd of more than 1,000, and the possibility the person on top of the vehicle was the owner.



Rhodes-Conway says such a large gathering was a recipe for disaster.

"I think that it's important for us all to remember that we are still in a pandemic, and you know, call me skeptical, but I doubt that all the folks that were at Mifflin are vaccinated. And I think it was just really irresponsible for them to be out there and doing what they're doing. "

Every year we face this. You know, every year we hear calls, that Mifflin shouldn't happen," Rhodes-Conway says.

"I want to be 100% clear, the city of Madison does not condone the Mifflin street block party, we do not permit it. And we do not want it to happen."



The block party originated in the sixties as a partial, continuing protest against police tactics with campus, anti-Vietnam War demonstrators. Some activists in the local movement to address racial inequities in policing argue the party's mission has been perverted over time to become an out-of-control display of white privilege led by fraternity and sorority members.

"We do everything we can to communicate in advance every year that we do not want it to happen, and that we are urging people connected to the block party to be safe and to be responsible. Unfortunately, it continues," Rhodes-Conway says.

Block party organizers have said the annual event celebrates the impending end of the University of Wisconsin's spring semester and builds community.